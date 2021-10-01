Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $11.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $12.25 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $41.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $50.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

COP stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

