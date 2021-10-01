Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post $781.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.00 million. Crane reported sales of $734.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

NYSE:CR opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.