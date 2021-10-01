Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($2.93). Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.79. 2,941,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $89,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

