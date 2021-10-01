Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 1,644,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

