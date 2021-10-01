Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. LKQ has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.