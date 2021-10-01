Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.51.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

