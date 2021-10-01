Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABOS. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $14.86 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

