Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Hold

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

