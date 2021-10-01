Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Sell

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

