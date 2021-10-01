Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $492.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, post-acquisition contributions of NIC and constant rebound of market and sales activities at pre-COVID levels. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. Nonetheless, Tyler’s near-term growth prospect is likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $458.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $346.45 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

