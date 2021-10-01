Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Sell

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

