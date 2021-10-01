Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Buy

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AGFS opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

