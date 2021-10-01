Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to “Hold”

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of CRON opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

