Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

GTY stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.