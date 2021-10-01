Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to “Buy”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

