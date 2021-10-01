Zero Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $24,871.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00238165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003037 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,538,860 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

