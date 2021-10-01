Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

ZBH stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

