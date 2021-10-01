Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

ZM stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $255.25 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $249,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

