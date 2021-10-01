Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Zovio by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

