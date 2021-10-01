Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $262.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,673,941 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

