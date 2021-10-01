Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $83,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,245 shares of company stock worth $3,918,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.58 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.