Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.