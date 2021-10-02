$0.08 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

III stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

