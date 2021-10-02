$0.09 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

