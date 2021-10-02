-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.01. IMAX reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

