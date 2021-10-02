$0.77 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.89. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.