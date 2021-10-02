$0.98 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Ball posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.