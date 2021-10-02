0xBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $738,415.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $738,415.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00295208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00118749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00227939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

