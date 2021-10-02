$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.08. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 471%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Park National Corp OH raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 275,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.