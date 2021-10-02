$1.55 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.58. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

