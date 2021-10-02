$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

