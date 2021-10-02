1,000,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units comprises 0.7% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,063,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,027,000.

Shares of FTVIU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

