$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce sales of $105.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 575,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

