$12.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report sales of $12.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the highest is $12.30 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,775. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

