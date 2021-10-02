12,713 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $59.07 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

