12,851 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

