136,630 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

