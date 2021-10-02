$17.69 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.54 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

