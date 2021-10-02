17,285 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UDR by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,167 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $17,988,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UDR by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 409,482 shares during the period.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.