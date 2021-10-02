1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 171.0% in September

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.06 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.