$199.46 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report sales of $199.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $205.68 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $743.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $962.83 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $995.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. 657,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

