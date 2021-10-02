$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

