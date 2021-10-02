21,300 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $21,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,532,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,437,000 after acquiring an additional 964,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $15,737,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

