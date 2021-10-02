21,542 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $31,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $28.31 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

