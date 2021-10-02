$25.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce $25.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $83.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $184,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

