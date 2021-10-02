$27.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post $27.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.93 million to $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $116.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.74 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of ASPN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 226,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.