$294.71 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $294.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $307.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. 534,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,760. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

