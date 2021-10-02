2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

TWOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

