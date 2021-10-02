$312.67 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $312.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

