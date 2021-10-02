34,700 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

